China says ready for 'friendly relations' with Taliban

AFP
AFP, Beijing,
  • Aug 16 2021, 17:08 ist
  • updated: Aug 16 2021, 17:08 ist
Taliban fighters stand guard at the main gate leading to the Afghan presidential palace, in Kabul, Afghanistan. Credit: AP Photo

China on Monday said it is willing to develop "friendly relations" with the Taliban after the Islamist hardliners seized control of Afghanistan.

"China respects the right of the Afghan people to independently determine their own destiny and is willing to continue to develop... friendly and cooperative relations with Afghanistan," foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters.

