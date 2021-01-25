China's Xi Jinping warns Davos World Economic Forum against 'new Cold War'

Xi warns World Economic Forum against 'new Cold War'

He urged global unity in the face of the coronavirus pandemic

AFP
AFP, Beijing,
  • Jan 25 2021, 19:22 ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2021, 19:22 ist
Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland January 17, 2017. Credit: Reuters Photo

Chinese President Xi Jinping warned global leaders at an all-virtual Davos forum Monday against starting a "new Cold War", and urged global unity in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Also read: Xi Jinping to open virtual World Economic Forum as Covid-hit West struggles

"To build small cliques or start a new Cold War, to reject, threaten or intimidate others... will only push the world into division," said Xi, adding that confrontation will lead to a "dead end".

Xi Jinping
China
World Economic Forum

