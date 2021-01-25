China's Xi Jinping warns Davos World Economic Forum against 'new Cold War'

Chinese President Xi Jinping warned global leaders at an all-virtual Davos forum Monday against starting a "new Cold War", and urged global unity in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.
Also read: Xi Jinping to open virtual World Economic Forum as Covid-hit West struggles
"To build small cliques or start a new Cold War, to reject, threaten or intimidate others... will only push the world into division," said Xi, adding that confrontation will lead to a "dead end".
Republic Day Parade 2021: All you need to know
480,000 killed by extreme weather in 20 years: Analysis
How space became ‘great power’ fight between US & China
Forget TikTok, Clubhouse is social media’s next star
The Lead: Purushottam Agarwal on modern Indian writing
DH Toon | 'Netas appropriating Netaji in Bengal'
Union Budget 2021: What's in wish list of a common man
How we can deal with 'pandemic fatigue'