Chinese military suffers casualties in clash with India, says Global Times editor

The Chinese military suffered casualties in a border clash with Indian soldiers, the editor-in-chief of China's Global Times newspaper said on Tuesday.
"Based on what I know, the Chinese side also suffered casualties in the Galwan Valley physical clash," Hu Xijin said in a tweet. He did not give further details.
The Global Times is published by the
People's Daily, the official newspaper of China's ruling Communist Party.
