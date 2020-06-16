Chinese military suffers casualties in clash with India

Chinese military suffers casualties in clash with India, says Global Times editor

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Jun 16 2020, 15:23 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2020, 15:23 ist

The Chinese military suffered casualties in a border clash with Indian soldiers, the editor-in-chief of China's Global Times newspaper said on Tuesday.

"Based on what I know, the Chinese side also suffered casualties in the Galwan Valley physical clash," Hu Xijin said in a tweet. He did not give further details.

The Global Times is published by the

People's Daily, the official newspaper of China's ruling Communist Party. 

