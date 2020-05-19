Coronavirus cases in Nepal rises to 375: Health Ministry Nepal has reported 18 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the total infe

Coronavirus cases in Nepal rises to 375

PTI
PTI, Kathmandu,
  • May 19 2020, 16:37 ist
  • updated: May 19 2020, 16:37 ist
Health workers wearing protective suits spray disinfectant on children during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, on a deserted road in Kathmandu on May 3, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo

 Nepal has reported 18 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the total infections in the country to 375 with 2 deaths, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

The Ministry for Health and Population said of the newly diagnosed cases, 12 were from Banke district, two from Dhanusha district while one each from Khotang, Dailekh, Sunsari and Jhapa districts.

COVID-19 Pandemic Tracker: 15 countries with the highest number of coronavirus cases, deaths

"Eighteen cases of coronavirus-infection have been confirmed by the Ministry of Health and Population, taking Nepal’s tally to 375 on Monday," the ministry said.

Two patients, one male a female, have died of COVID-9 in Nepal. Thirty six patients have already recovered from the disease.

Globally, the coronavirus cases continue to rise with the total infections touching 4,805,005 with 318,534 deaths, according to John Hopkins University. 

Nepal
Coronavirus
COVID-19

