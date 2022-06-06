Coronavirus News Live: Brazil presidential front-runner Lula isolated with Covid-19
Coronavirus News Live: Brazil presidential front-runner Lula isolated with Covid-19
updated: Jun 06 2022, 08:14 ist
07:18
07:17
Covid-19 has brought immense change in education sector: Super 30 founder Anand Kumar
The Covid-19 pandemic has brought about immense changes in the field of education and online education still has a long way to go to cater to the needs of millions of students across the globe, noted teacher and founder of Super 30 Anand Kumar said on Sunday.
Speaking at the ‘Salaam Bahrain’ programme on the theme future of education in the post-pandemic world at the Indian School in Bahrain, Kumar said that the impact of Covid-19 pandemic was devastating across the globe, more so on the young minds pursuing education, and it was not yet over.
Brazil presidential front-runner Lula isolated with Covid-19
Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and his newly wed wife Janja tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday and will remain isolated for the next few days, the leftist leader and front-runner for the October election said on Twitter.
They are both well, Lula with no symptoms and his wife with mild symptoms, the message said. The tweet included the diagnosis issued by his doctor Roberto Kalil.