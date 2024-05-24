DH Evening Brief |Over 11 crore eligible to vote across 58 seats in 6th phase; MEA sends show-cause notice to Prajwal Revanna asking why his diplomatic passport should not be cancelled

Around 11.43 crore voters are eligible to vote in the phase 6 of Lok Sabha elections on Saturday during which polling will be held in 58 seats spread across eight states and union territories even as the Election Commission asked voters in Delhi and its suburbs to shun their reluctance and exercise their franchise.
Read more
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has served a show-cause notice to suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna asking why his diplomatic passport should not be cancelled as sought by the Karnataka government in view of allegations of sexual abuse against him, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.
Read more
A Delhi court on Friday sent AAP Chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar to four-day judicial custody till May 28 in connection with the alleged assault on Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal at the Delhi CM's residence.
Read more
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday announced that her government will approach a higher court, challenging the Calcutta High Court order that cancelled all OBC certificates issued in the state since 2010.
Read more
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has rubbished Prime Minister Narendra Modi's charge that the Congress will run a bulldozer on the Ram temple if it comes to power, saying it is a 'complete lie' and the party respects all sects, religions and honours everyone's faith.
Read more
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday opposed in the Delhi High Court the bail plea of BRS leader K Kavitha in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam, saying her release would adversely affect further investigation to unearth the "deep-rooted, multi-layered conspiracy".
Read more
A Delhi court on Friday convicted Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA) activist Medha Patkar in a defamation case lodged against her by Delhi L-G and former Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) Chairman V K Saxena.
Read more
The Israeli military said on Friday it had recovered the bodies of three hostages taken into the Gaza Strip after they were killed during the Oct 7 attack by Hamas-led militants.
Read more
Internet major Google has proposed an investment in e-commerce major Flipkart to buy a minority stake during the company's fresh funding round, the Walmart group firm said on Friday.
Read more
Barcelona have sacked manager Xavi Hernandez, the LaLiga club said on Friday, four weeks after confirming him in the job for the 2024-25 campaign.
Read more