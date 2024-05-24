Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Over 11 crore eligible to vote across 58 seats in 6th phase, EC urges urban citizens to break trend of apathy

Following continued low turnout in cities as seen in Mumbai, the EC has "specially reminded" voters in urban centres like Delhi, Gurgaon and Faridabad about their "right and duty to vote and break the trend of urban apathy". The phase 6 of 2019 polls had seen 64.4 per cent turnout.

The sixth phase of polls would see 889 candidates trying their luck. By Saturday the polling process in 28 states and union territories will be completed. In the last phase on June 1, polling in 57 seats in eight states and union territories will be held while the counting of votes will be held on June 4.

Around 11.4 lakh polling officials are deployed in 1.14 lakh polling stations in these constituencies. In this phase, the polling in Jammu and Kashmir will also conclude with the exercise in Anantnag-Rajouri seat.

The campaign for phase 6 has seen heightened rhetoric from the ruling BJP and the Opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc.