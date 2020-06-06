Denver police ordered to not use less-than-lethal force

Denver police ordered to stop using less-than-lethal force against protesters

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 06 2020, 11:00 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2020, 11:00 ist
Protestors are tear gassed as the police disperse them near the White House. Credit: AFP Photo

A United States District Court Judge ordered Denver police on Friday to stop using tear gas, plastic bullets and other "less-than-lethal" force such as flash grenades against protesters in the city.

The temporary injunction is in response to a local lawsuit filed on Thursday in the Denver District Court by protesters complaining about excessive force used by officers during public demonstrations following the death of an unarmed black man in police custody in Minneapolis last month.

The death of Houston native George Floyd during his arrest for a non-violent offense has touched off national protests against the use of force by police.

Video of Floyd's arrest show an officer holding his knee on Floyd's neck for almost 9 minutes. 

United States
USA
Protests
Racism

