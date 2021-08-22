DH Toon | Afghans reeling in fear as Taliban takeover

DH Toon | Afghans reeling in fear as Taliban takeover

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar,
  • Aug 22 2021, 05:57 ist
  • updated: Aug 22 2021, 05:57 ist

Thousands of people have swarmed around the airport, desperate to escape amid fears of reprisals by the insurgents and harsh Islamic law now that they are back in power.

It has presented one of the toughest tests yet for the movement's communications strategy, which has grown into a sophisticated operation in recent years and yet is struggling to calm widespread panic.

