Early morning fire engulfs southern Idaho high school

An early morning fire engulfed much of a large high school in southern Idaho on Friday.
The Pocatello Fire Department said the fire at Highland High School was reported just before 4 am, and when firefighters arrived they found flames showing above the building amid heavy snowfall.
The Pocatello School District cancelled classes and fire crews worked to contain the flames and save what they could.
The flames have reportedly caused part of the roof and some walls to collapse as well as some explosions inside the school, but there were no reports of injuries in the first three hours of fighting the fire, the Idaho State Journal reported.
Authorities have not yet said what might have caused the fire, but an investigation is expected to begin once the flames are out.
The school has roughly 1,500 students, making it one of the largest in Idaho.
