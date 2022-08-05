Elon Musk accuses Twitter of fraud in buyout deal

Elon Musk has accused Twitter of fraud, alleging the social media platform misled him about key aspects of its business before he agreed to a $44 billion buyout, court records show.
In a response to Twitter's lawsuit seeking to hold him to the contract, Musk filed a suit of his own accusing the firm of breaching their contract due to fraud about fake or spam accounts.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube