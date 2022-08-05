Elon Musk accuses Twitter of fraud in buyout deal

Elon Musk accuses Twitter of fraud in buyout deal

In a response to Twitter's lawsuit seeking to hold him to the contract, Musk filed a suit of his own

AFP
AFP,
  Aug 05 2022, 22:40 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2022, 22:40 ist
Elon Musk has accused Twitter of fraud. Credit: Reuters Photo

Elon Musk has accused Twitter of fraud, alleging the social media platform misled him about key aspects of its business before he agreed to a $44 billion buyout, court records show.

In a response to Twitter's lawsuit seeking to hold him to the contract, Musk filed a suit of his own accusing the firm of breaching their contract due to fraud about fake or spam accounts.

