No word on Taliban request for Turkish help at airport

Erdogan says no decision yet on Taliban request for Turkish help at airport

We have not made a decision yet because there is always a possibility of death and such things there, Erdogan told a news conference

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 27 2021, 14:38 ist
  • updated: Aug 27 2021, 15:27 ist
Tayyip Erdogan. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Turkey has not made a final decision on a Taliban request for support to run the Kabul airport after foreign forces withdraw over security concerns and uncertainty there, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday, adding talks were still underway.

Officials told Reuters this week that the Taliban had asked Turkey for technical help to run the airport but demanded that Ankara's military pull out by an Aug. 31 deadline. The military began evacuations on Wednesday.

"The Taliban have made a request regarding the operation of the Kabul airport. They say, 'We'll ensure security and you can operate it'. But we have not made a decision yet because there is always a possibility of death and such things there," Erdogan told a news conference before departing for a visit to Bosnia.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Turkey
Taliban
Kabul
Tayyip Erdogan
Afghanistan

What's Brewing

Hamilton chases 100th F1 win at Spa

Hamilton chases 100th F1 win at Spa

Why it will soon be too late to find Covid-19 origins

Why it will soon be too late to find Covid-19 origins

Covid-19 symptoms last a year for many patients: Study

Covid-19 symptoms last a year for many patients: Study

Hong Kongers race to archive democracy movement

Hong Kongers race to archive democracy movement

Will hunt you down: Biden to Kabul airport attackers

Will hunt you down: Biden to Kabul airport attackers

 