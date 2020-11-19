Ethiopia accuses WHO head of backing Tigray rebels

Ethiopia accuses WHO head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus of backing Tigray rebels

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Nov 19 2020, 18:15 ist
  • updated: Nov 19 2020, 18:15 ist
World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Credit: AFP Photo

 Ethiopia's military accused World Health Organization (WHO) head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Thursday of supporting and trying to procure arms and diplomatic support for Tigray state's dominant political party, which is fighting federal troops.

"This man is a member of that group and he has been doing everything to support them," army chief of staff General Birhanu Jula said in a televised statement.

A WHO spokesman said there was no immediate comment on the accusation against Tedros, an Ethiopian of Tigrayan descent who served as health minister in a former government coalition led by the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF). 

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
World Health Organization
Ethiopia

What's Brewing

Internal rumblings in Congress: Who said what

Internal rumblings in Congress: Who said what

These shrimp can walk on land

These shrimp can walk on land

‘Harry Potter’ and the Prisoners of Quarantine

‘Harry Potter’ and the Prisoners of Quarantine

DH Toon | Madhya Pradesh to set up 'gau cabinet'

DH Toon | Madhya Pradesh to set up 'gau cabinet'

The Lead: A venture to teach students at govt schools

The Lead: A venture to teach students at govt schools

What did Europe smell like centuries ago?

What did Europe smell like centuries ago?

 