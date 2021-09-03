EU aims for Kabul presence to coordinate engagement with Taliban

EU aims for Kabul presence to engage with Taliban

Reuters
Reuters, Brdo,
  • Sep 03 2021, 16:40 ist
  • updated: Sep 03 2021, 16:53 ist
Credit: AFP file photo

The European Union aims to coordinate its contacts with the Taliban through a joint EU presence in Kabul to oversee evacuations and to ensure that a new Afghan government fulfils commitments such as on security and human rights.

"We have decided to work in a coordinated manner, to coordinate our contacts with the Taliban, including through a joint European Union presence in Kabul... if the security conditions are met," Borrell said in a statement during a meeting of the bloc's foreign ministers in Slovenia.

The EU would also seek to coordinate engagement with partners in the region in areas such as migration flows and organised crime.

