EU aims for Kabul presence to coordinate engagement with Taliban

The European Union aims to coordinate its contacts with the Taliban through a joint EU presence in Kabul to oversee evacuations and to ensure that a new Afghan government fulfils commitments such as on security and human rights.
Read | Taliban co-founder Baradar likely to lead new Afghanistan government
"We have decided to work in a coordinated manner, to coordinate our contacts with the Taliban, including through a joint European Union presence in Kabul... if the security conditions are met," Borrell said in a statement during a meeting of the bloc's foreign ministers in Slovenia.
The EU would also seek to coordinate engagement with partners in the region in areas such as migration flows and organised crime.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
A google search that started journey of Praveen Kumar
'Money Heist' Part 5 begins on promising note
Afghanistan war veteran wins second Paralympics gold
Women like me are Taliban targets, says make-up artist
Thailand upcycles bottles into Covid protective gear
Twitter hails 'Lord Shardul' for explosive performance
You are not who you think you are
Photographer captures largest variety of butterflies
NASA thinks Mars rover succeeded in taking rock sample