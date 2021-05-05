Facebook oversight board upholds Donald Trump's ban

Facebook oversight board upholds Trump's ban, calls for more review

The board said Trump 'created an environment where a serious risk of violence was possible'

  • May 05 2021, 19:23 ist
  • updated: May 05 2021, 19:26 ist
In this file photo illustration, a phone screen displays a Facebook logo with the official portrait of former US President Donald Trump on the background, on May 4, 2021, in Arlington, Virginia. Credit: AFP Photo

Facebook's independent oversight board on Wednesday upheld the platform's ban on former US President Donald Trump but called for a further review of the penalty within six months.

The board, whose decisions are binding on the leading social network, said Trump "created an environment where a serious risk of violence was possible" with his comments regarding the January 6 rampage by his supporters at the US Capitol.

But the panel added that "it was not appropriate for Facebook to impose the indeterminate and standardless penalty of indefinite suspension" and called for the platform to "review this matter to determine and justify a proportionate response" within six months.

