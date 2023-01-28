FDA approves Eli Lilly's blood cancer drug

Eli Lilly and Co said on Friday the U.S. health regulator approved its drug for the treatment of a rare form of blood cancer.
The Food and Drug Administration gave accelerated approval to Jaypirca for the treatment of adults mantle cell lymphoma after at least two lines of therapy.
The approval is based on data from a subset of patients from early- to mid-stage trials. The confirmatory late-stage trial is currently enrolling patients, the U.S. drugmaker added.
The drug is expected to be available in the United States in the coming weeks, the company said.
