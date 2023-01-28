FDA approves Eli Lilly's blood cancer drug

FDA approves Eli Lilly's blood cancer drug

The approval is based on data from a subset of patients from early- to mid-stage trial

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 28 2023, 03:41 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2023, 03:41 ist
The drug is expected to be available in the United States in the coming weeks, the company said. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Eli Lilly and Co said on Friday the U.S. health regulator approved its drug for the treatment of a rare form of blood cancer.

The Food and Drug Administration gave accelerated approval to Jaypirca for the treatment of adults mantle cell lymphoma after at least two lines of therapy.

The approval is based on data from a subset of patients from early- to mid-stage trials. The confirmatory late-stage trial is currently enrolling patients, the U.S. drugmaker added.

The drug is expected to be available in the United States in the coming weeks, the company said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
FDA
Cancer
Blood Cancer

What's Brewing

Inside Bharat Jodo Yatra

Inside Bharat Jodo Yatra

Aboriginal designs meet Indian motifs

Aboriginal designs meet Indian motifs

Top French university bans students from using ChatGPT

Top French university bans students from using ChatGPT

UK Sikh engineer wins PM Sunak’s Points of Light award

UK Sikh engineer wins PM Sunak’s Points of Light award

Auschwitz anniversary marked as war hinders peace again

Auschwitz anniversary marked as war hinders peace again

Humanity's origin story happened in Africa; here's why

Humanity's origin story happened in Africa; here's why

Mumbai's 'cherry blossom' season paints the city pink

Mumbai's 'cherry blossom' season paints the city pink

Mother-daughter's ice cream-stick rangoli makes records

Mother-daughter's ice cream-stick rangoli makes records

 