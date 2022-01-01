First case of florona detected in Israel, a combined infection of Covid-19 and flu

Israel recently detected the first case of ‘florona’, a combined infection of coronavirus and influenza, according to a tweet by Arab News, a Saudi English-language daily newspaper.

The reports stated that the first case was detected in a pregnant woman who was admitted to a hospital for delivery. The woman was not vaccinated against coronavirus.

What is florona?

Florona is a combined infection of coronavirus and flu. It is not a new variant of Covid-19, however, it is a double infection. Till now, there is no proper definition of florona by the World Health Organization (WHO) but it said that “it is possible to catch both diseases at the same time”.

“The most effective way to prevent hospitalization and severe Covid-19 and influenza is vaccination with both vaccines,” WHO said.

