France becomes 4th country to pass 15,000 COVID-19 toll

France becomes 4th country to pass 15,000 COVID-19 toll

Reuters
Reuters, Paris,
  • Apr 15 2020, 04:01 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2020, 04:01 ist
A woman wearing a protective facemask walks in Paris, on April 14, 2020, on the twenty-nineth day of a lockdown in France aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 disease, caused by the novel coronavirus. Credit: AFP Photo

France officially registered more than 15,000 deaths from coronavirus infections on Tuesday, becoming the fourth country to go beyond that threshold after Italy, Spain and the United States, while the rate of increase of fatalities is slightly up again after steadying the days before.

But the number of people in intensive care units fell to 6,730 from 6,821 over 24 hours, with this total declining for a sixth consecutive day, suggesting the national lockdown, extended to May 11 on Monday, is having positive effects in containing the disease.

During a news conference Jerome Salomon, head of the public health authority, said the number of people who died from the disease in French hospitals and nursing homes had risen by 5% in a day to a cumulative total of 15,729, versus 4% on Monday and Sunday.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
France
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Italy
spain
USA
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Hockey India postpones all national championships

Hockey India postpones all national championships

India extends ban on air travel till May 3

India extends ban on air travel till May 3

Trump hints at consequences for China's misinformation

Trump hints at consequences for China's misinformation

Lockdown continues but some places may see relaxation

Lockdown continues but some places may see relaxation

 