Hacker group says it used LockBit ransomware to hack Accenture: CNB

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 11 2021, 21:51 ist
  • updated: Aug 11 2021, 21:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A hacker group said it had hacked IT consulting firm Accenture using LockBit ransomware and will release data in several hours, tweeted a CNBC reporter on Wednesday.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

hacking
Accenture

