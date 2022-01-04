Had no plan to kill former President Ghani after takeover, says Taliban

Had no plan to kill Ghani after takeover, says Taliban

Ashraf Ghani said he left Afghanistan to prevent bloodshed, destruction of Kabul, and the assassination of yet another president

  Jan 04 2022
  updated: Jan 04 2022
Taliban's Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar said that all former government officials are living 'peacefully' in Kabul. Credit: AFP File Photo

After the fall of Kabul in August 2021, the Taliban did not plan to assassinate former President Ashraf Ghani, a top official of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan said Tuesday.

In an exclusive interview with Afghanistan's state-run TV (RTA), the Taliban's Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar said that a number of officials and politicians from the previous administration are still living in Kabul "peacefully and no harm has been done to them", Khaama Press reported.

Baradar said that Mullah Hebtullah Akhundzada, supreme leader of the Taliban, has announced a general amnesty that is applicable to all, including the former President.

After the Taliban takeover on August 15, 2021, Ashraf Ghani in a video clip said he left Afghanistan to prevent bloodshed, destruction of Kabul, and the assassination of yet another president.

He was referring to former President Najibullah, who was assassinated by the Taliban in the late 1990s.

Also Read — Spoils of war: Taliban put victory over US on display

Regarding the freezing of Afghan funds worth at least $9 billion, Baradar said during the interview: "The international community must release Afghanistan's funds and let Afghanistan strengthen trade and economic relations with other countries, the world must recognise the Taliban."

In response to the Taliban takeover, $9 billion of assets of Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB), the country's central bank, were frozen by the US with the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) also halting funds.

The Taliban caretaker government has repeatedly called on the US to unfreeze assets with aid agencies warning of acute food shortages for more than 22 million Afghans.

About the inclusivity of the Taliban government, Mullah Baradar said that it is currently interim and will appoint deputy prime ministers of authority in the future.

