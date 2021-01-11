'Woh Humsafar Tha' poet Naseer Turabi passes away

India-born renowned Pakistani Urdu poet Naseer Turabi passes away

Along with his literary services, Turabi held key positions in several prominent institutions of Urdu literature

PTI
PTI, Karachi,
  • Jan 11 2021, 17:35 ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2021, 17:35 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

India-born renowned Pakistani Urdu poet and author Naseer Turabi has died of a heart attack in Karachi. He was 75.

Turabi, who was born on June 15, 1945, in Hyderabad Deccan, is survived by his wife and two sons, Dawn News reported on Monday.

He died of a heart attack here on Sunday evening, the paper said.

Turabi was laid to rest at Wadi-a-Hussain graveyard here on Monday.

His father, Allama Rasheed Turabi, was a renowned religious scholar who migrated to Pakistan after partition in 1947 and settled in Karachi.

Turabi obtained an MA in Journalism from Karachi University in 1962.

He started his journey as a poet in 1962. His most famous work includes the ghazal Woh Humsafar Tha, which he wrote against the backdrop of the Dhaka Fall in 1971. This ghazal was later used as the soundtrack for 2011 Pakistani drama serial, Humsafar.

Turabi's first compilation of poetry Aks-e-Faryadi was published in 2000. Along with his literary services, Turabi held key positions in several prominent institutions of Urdu literature.

He served as an executive member of Pakistan Writer's Guild and a member of Area Study Centre, Europe's board of governors.

Turabi was honoured with the Allama Iqbal Award by the Pakistan Academy of Letters.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Pakistan
India
poet

What's Brewing

Telegram trolls WhatsApp's new policies, fans join in

Telegram trolls WhatsApp's new policies, fans join in

5 Bollywood stars who need to deliver a hit in 2021

5 Bollywood stars who need to deliver a hit in 2021

How Parler became a test of free speech

How Parler became a test of free speech

Global oil exporter Saudi Arabia launches car-free city

Global oil exporter Saudi Arabia launches car-free city

A string of solutions to end Delhi pollution

A string of solutions to end Delhi pollution

 