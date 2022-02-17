Govt scraps restrictions on no. of flights from Ukraine

India removes restrictions on number of flights from Ukraine

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Feb 17 2022, 11:40 ist
  • updated: Feb 17 2022, 11:42 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Thursday removed restrictions on the number of flights and seats between India and Ukraine under the Air Bubble arrangement.

Owing to the current tensions in Ukraine, the ministry has allowed any number of flights and Charter flights to operate.

 

Indian airlines have been informed to mount flights due to increase in demand, the MoCA is facilitating this in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, news agency ANI reported.

More to follow...

