India removes restrictions on number of flights from Ukraine

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Thursday removed restrictions on the number of flights and seats between India and Ukraine under the Air Bubble arrangement.

Owing to the current tensions in Ukraine, the ministry has allowed any number of flights and Charter flights to operate.

MoCA has removed restriction on number of flights & seats b/w India-Ukraine in Air Bubble arrangement. Any number of flights and Charter flights can operate. Indian airlines informed to mount flights due to increase in demand. MoCA facilitating in coordination with MEA: MoCA pic.twitter.com/kzVEIOLj9p — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2022

Indian airlines have been informed to mount flights due to increase in demand, the MoCA is facilitating this in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, news agency ANI reported.

More to follow...

Check out the latest DH videos here: