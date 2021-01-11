Indonesian plane likely ruptured when it hit Java Sea

Indonesian air crash investigator says crashed jet possibly ruptured when hitting waters

"If it had exploded midair, the debris would be distributed more widely," the air crash investigator said

A piece of wreckage recovered at sea from the Boeing 737-500 is pictured at Tanjung Priok port, north of Jakarta. Credit: AFP

An investigator with Indonesia's National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT) said the Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea with 62 people on board over the weekend possibly broke apart when it hit waters based on debris found so far.

"We don't know for sure, but if we look at the debris, they're scattered in an area that is not too wide," Nurcahyo Utomo told Reuters on Monday.

"It possibly ruptured when it hit waters because if it had exploded midair, the debris would be distributed more widely," he added.

