Germany will face consequences over Hezbollah ban: Iran

Iran says Germany to face consequences over Hezbollah ban

AFP
AFP,
  • May 01 2020, 15:03 ist
  • updated: May 01 2020, 15:03 ist
Police stand in the backyard of Al-Irschad Mosque during a raid on April 30, 2020 in Berlin, as dozens of police and special forces stormed mosques and associations linked to Hezbollah in Bremen, Berlin, Dortmund and Muenster in the early hours of the morning. (AFP)

Iran has slammed Germany's ban on the activities of Lebanon's Hezbollah movement on its soil, saying it would face consequences for its decision to give in to Israeli and US pressure.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

Germany branded Hezbollah a "Shiite terrorist organisation" on Thursday, with dozens of police and special forces storming mosques and associations across the country linked to the Lebanese militant group.

In a statement issued overnight, Iran's foreign ministry said the ban ignores "realities in West Asia".

The Islamic republic said the move was based solely on the goals of the "propaganda machine of the Zionists and America's confused regime".

It "strongly" condemned the decision it said showed "complete disrespect to the government and nation of Lebanon, as Hezbollah is a formal and legitimate part of the country's government and parliament".

Iran said Hezbollah had a "key role in fighting Daesh's terrorism in the region," using the Arabic acronym for the Islamic State group.

"The German government must face the negative consequences of its decision in the fight against real terrorist groups in the region," it added.

Hezbollah was established in 1982 during the Lebanese civil war and fought a 2006 war with Israel.

Iran is a major supporter of the Lebanese Shiite group and its "resistance" against the Islamic republic's arch foe Israel.

The United States and Israel have long designated Hezbollah as a terrorist group and urged allies to follow suit.

Like the European Union, Germany had until now outlawed only Hezbollah's military wing while tolerating its political wing.

Britain outlawed Hezbollah's political wing last year, making membership of the Shiite movement or inviting support for it a crime.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Iran
Shiite Muslims
Germany

What's Brewing

Musk, Bezos win NASA contracts for Moon lander

Musk, Bezos win NASA contracts for Moon lander

New model may accurately estimate COVID-19 death toll

New model may accurately estimate COVID-19 death toll

Japan hotels get robot greeters for COVID-19 patients

Japan hotels get robot greeters for COVID-19 patients

COVID-19: What will shape India's economic activity?

COVID-19: What will shape India's economic activity?

Remdesivir: The COVID-19 drug aiding faster recovery

Remdesivir: The COVID-19 drug aiding faster recovery

 