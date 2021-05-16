Israel-Palestine Conflict Live: No indication that Hamas was present in the building, says AP CEO after Israel airstrike

After Israel claimed that it destroyed the building that housed AP's Gaza bureau over intelligence reports of Hamas operating inside the building, AP CEO Gary Pruitt in a blog post said that there was no indication of the Hamas' presence in the building. Israel Defense Forces also stuck down another building which it claimed belonged to a top Hamas leader. Stay tuned for more updates...
Latest Israeli airstrikes leave 2 dead, 25 wounded
Israeli warplanes have struck several buildings and roads in a vital part of Gaza City early Sunday.
According to photos circulated by residents and journalists, the airstrikes created a crater that blocked one of the main roads leading to Shifa, the largest hospital in the strip.
The Health Ministry said the latest airstrikes left at least two dead and 25 wounded, including children and women. (AP)
No indication that Hamas was in the building or active: AP President
"The Israeli government says the building contained Hamas military intelligence assets. We have called on the Israeli government to put forward the evidence. AP’s bureau has been in this building for 15 years. We have had no indication Hamas was in the building or active in the building. This is something we actively check to the best of our ability. We would never knowingly put our journalists at risk," AP President Gary Pruitt said in a blog.
UN chief Antonio Guterres 'dismayed', 'disturbed' by Israel strikes on Gaza
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was "dismayed" by civilian casualties in Gaza and "deeply disturbed" byIsrael's strike on a building containing international media outlets, a spokesman said Saturday in response to reporters' questions.
Netanyahu says Israeli offensive in Gaza to continue as long as necessary
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, blaming Hamas for starting nearly a week of hostilities by firing rockets at Israel, said on Saturday Israel will continue to strike in Gaza as long as necessary and do its utmost to avoid civilian casualties.
Joe Biden talks to Palestinian president on latest Gaza escalation
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has spoken on the phone with President Joe Biden and urged the US to intervene in the conflict and “put an end to Israeli attacks on Palestinians."
Biden, Netanyahu discuss Gaza after media strike
President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister BenjaminNetanyahuhave spoken about the situation with Gaza.
According to a statement fromNetanyahu's office, the Israeli leader updated Biden on the developments and actions that Israel has taken and intends to take. It saysNetanyahualso thanked Biden for the “unreserved support of the United States for our right to defend ourselves."
Israeli military says it bombed home of a top Hamas leader
The Israeli military said on Saturday that it bombed the home of Khalil al-Hayeh, a top leader of Gaza's ruling militant Hamas group.
