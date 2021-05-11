Israel says struck 130 Gaza military targets, killed 15

Israel says struck 130 Gaza military targets, 15 'operatives' killed

These were retaliatory strikes after Palestinian militant groups launched a flurry of rockets towards Israel

AFP
AFP, Jerusalem,
  • May 11 2021, 11:15 ist
  • updated: May 11 2021, 11:24 ist
A picture taken with a drone shows the site of an Israeli air strike in Gaza City. Credit: Reuters Photo

Israel's army said Tuesday that it had hit 130 "military targets" in Gaza, killing 15 "Hamas and Islamic Jihad operatives" in retaliatory strikes after Palestinian militant groups launched a flurry of rockets towards Israel.

"We have struck 130 military targets belonging mostly to Hamas," the Islamist group that controls the blockaded Gaza strip, Israeli army spokesman Jonathan Conricus told reporters.

"According to our current estimates we have killed 15 Hamas and Islamic Jihad operatives," he said.

