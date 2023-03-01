Japan foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi to skip G20 meeting in India 

Japan foreign minister to skip G20 meeting in India 

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Kenji Yamada will represent Japan at the meetings scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Mar 01 2023, 12:30 ist
  • updated: Mar 01 2023, 12:30 ist
Yoshimasa Hayashi. Credit: Reuters Photo

Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi will skip a meeting of G20 foreign ministers due to take place in New Delhi, India, this week, a Japanese government official said.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Kenji Yamada will represent Japan at the meetings scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Hayashi will attend an in-person meeting of representatives from the Quad countries - the United States, India, Australia and Japan - in India on Friday, the ministry said. 

