J&J, AstraZeneca explore Covid-19 vaccine modification after blood clot reports

Both vaccines have been linked to the risk of blood clots, though regulators have said that benefits of the vaccines largely outweigh the risks

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 13 2021, 18:26 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2021, 18:38 ist
AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Credit: AFP File Photos

Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca are conducting early research into whether modifications to their Covid-19 vaccines could eliminate or reduce the risk of rare blood clots linked to the shots, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people close to the process.

WSJ on Tuesday reported that outside scientists and AstraZeneca's partner, the University of Oxford, were also involved in the efforts.

AstraZeneca and J&J did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Both vaccines have been linked to the risk of blood clots, though regulators have said that benefits of the vaccines largely outweigh the risks.

