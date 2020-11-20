Joe Biden campaign sees no legal basis for overturning Michigan result

Michigan lawmakers cannot overturn an election result in the key battleground state that helped win Joe Biden the presidency, a top legal adviser to the Democratic president-elect said on Friday.
"No state legislature in our country's history ever has done what Donald Trump is apparently agitating for the Michigan state legislature to do, which is to ignore the results of a popular vote," said Biden campaign legal adviser Bob Bauer. "It cannot be done."
