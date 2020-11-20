Biden camp sees no legal basis for overturning Michigan

Joe Biden campaign sees no legal basis for overturning Michigan result

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Nov 20 2020, 23:57 ist
  • updated: Nov 20 2020, 23:57 ist
US President-elect Joe Biden. Credit: AFP Photo

Michigan lawmakers cannot overturn an election result in the key battleground state that helped win Joe Biden the presidency, a top legal adviser to the Democratic president-elect said on Friday.

"No state legislature in our country's history ever has done what Donald Trump is apparently agitating for the Michigan state legislature to do, which is to ignore the results of a popular vote," said Biden campaign legal adviser Bob Bauer. "It cannot be done." 

US Presidential Elections 2020
United States
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
Michigan

