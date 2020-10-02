Joe Biden tests negative for coronavirus

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said Friday he has tested negative for coronavirus, three days after his debate with Donald Trump, who has contracted the illness.

"I'm happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for Covid," Biden said. "I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands."

Minutes before, his doctor Kevin O'Connor issued a statement via the former vice president's campaign about the negative result.

"Vice President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden underwent PCR testing for Covid-19 today and Covid-19 was not detected," O'Connor said.

