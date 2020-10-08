Joe Biden to talk to voters directly as Donald Trump skips October 15 debate

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will take questions directly from voters next week given President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of a scheduled presidential debate on Oct. 15 since it was moved online, Biden's campaign said on Thursday.

In addition, the campaign called for the rescheduling of the debate.

Also Read | US Presidential Elections: Donald Trump refuses to do a virtual debate with Joe Biden

"Given the president's refusal to participate on October 15th, we hope the Debate Commission will move the Biden-Trump Town Hall to October 22nd, so that the president is not able to evade accountability," Biden campaign spokeswoman Kate Bedingfield said in a statement. "The voters should have a chance to ask questions of both candidates, directly."