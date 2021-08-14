Kabul not facing imminent threat: Pentagon

  • Aug 14 2021, 03:58 ist
  • updated: Aug 14 2021, 03:58 ist
The Taliban on Thursday overran Afghanistan's second and third largest cities, Kandahar and Herat. Credit: AFP Photo

Kabul does not appear to face an "imminent threat" despite Taliban insurgents' rapid gains in Afghanistan, the US Defense Department said Friday.

"Kabul is not right now in an imminent threat environment," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters, while acknowledging that Taliban fighters are "trying to isolate Kabul."

The Taliban on Thursday overran Afghanistan's second and third largest cities, Kandahar and Herat, days after the United States completed most of its withdrawal from a 20-year military involvement.

The Pentagon acknowledged its concerns but made clear that the United States believed that the Afghan military was now responsible.

Read | One of India's friends in Afghanistan detained by Taliban, two others vow to keep fighting

"We have noted with great concern the speed with which they have been moving and the lack of resistance that they have faced, and we have been nothing but honest about that," Kirby said.

"We want to see the will and the political leadership -- the military leadership -- that's required in the field," he said.

"Whether it pans out or not, that's really for the Afghans to decide," he added. "No outcome has to be inevitable."

