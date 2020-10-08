US Election 2020 Vice-Presidential debate live: Stop playing politics with people's lives, Mike Pence tells Kamala Harris on Covid-19
updated: Oct 08 2020, 07:14 ist
Senator Kamala Harris and Vice President traded barbs on the Covid-19 pandemic and economic plans for recovery from the havoc that Covid-19 has wreaked on the American economy and climate change. Stay tuned for more updates
07:12
Let's see who is more prepared to lead the country the next four years from an existential threat, Joe has a plan, says Kamala Harris
07:12
The West Coast of the US is burning, including my home state of California. Joe believes in science, says Kamala Harris.
07:11
What would the Biden administration's stand be on the Green New Deal, asks moderator Page.
07:10
There are no more hurricanes than there were hundred years ago, says Mike Pence.
07:09
The climate is changing, what's the cause and what is changing, says Pence. Biden would put us back in the Paris climate accordms, he adds, saying that it would crush American energy.
07:04
If you don't mind letting me finish, Kamala Harris tells Mike Pence on a conversation on tax cuts.
07:01
The latest economic data shows the robust recovery that the administration talks about, says moderator Page.
06:59
Donald Trump measures the economy based on how rich people are. American people have to pay for a $2 trillion budget deficit, says Kamala Harris.
06:58
He has paid tens of millions of dollars in taxes. He has created thousands of jobs, says Mike Pence.
06:56
Donald Trump is in debt for $400 mn dollars. It would be good to know who is owed money. American people need to know, says Kamala Harris. Joe Biden is transparent, she adds.
06:54
The care that the President received at Walter Reed Hospital is exceptional. I am just extremely grateful for the well wishes Americans had for President Trump, says Mike Pence.
06:52
Biggest failure in presidential history, says Harris
“The American people havewitnessed what is the greatestfailure of any presidentialadministration in the history ofour country,” Harris said at the beginning of the debate before attacking the Trump administration for "distorting" the facts around Covid-19.
06:50
Stop playing politics with people's lives, says Vice President Mike Pence to Kamala Harris.
06:48
If the Dr Fauci if the doctors say we should take it (Covid-19 vaccine), I will be the first in line to take it. If Donald Trump says we should take it, I won't, says Kamala Harris.
06:47
You respect the American people when you tell them the truth, says Kamala Harris.
06:45
How can you expect American people to follow Covid-19 guidelines when the administration is not able to, asks moderator Susan Page, referring to the Rose Garden event at the White House.
06:44
American people I believe deserve credit for what they have done for the country, says Mike Pence.
06:43
You'll always be in our hearts and in our prayers, says Mike Pence to the people who have lost their loved ones to Covid-19.
06:42
Harris calls Trump administration's pandemic response a failure. In what is a change from last week's debate, Pence, head of the White House coronavirus task force, is not jumping in to refute the claim, but following the debate rules and waiting for his turn to respond.
06:39
President Trump has put the health of America first, says Vice President Mike Pence. He suspended all travel from China. Joe Biden opposed that decision. That decision alone by President Trump, bought us time, saved hundreds of thousands of American lives, says Mike Pence.
06:38
They knew what was happening and didn't tell you, they covered it up, says Kamala Harris on the Covid-19 pandemic.
06:38
Kamala Harris details the statistics of the Covid-19 pandemic in the United States.
06:37
What would a Biden-Harris administration do that the Trump-Pence administration hasn't, asks Susan Page.
06:35
Pence and Harris sit over 12 feet apart with two plexiglass shields between them.
06:34
Susan Page, Washington Bureau chief of USA Today and moderator of today's debate explains rules and guidelines.
06:33
Once the vice-presidential debate begins — provided both candidates actually show up — Pence and Harris will be seated 12 feet 3 inches apart, with Page seated a similar distance from them.
06:33
The Commission on Presidential Debates will allow Harris and the debate’s moderator, Susan Page, the Washington bureau chief for USA Today, to surround themselves with plexiglass shields. Pence’s aides at first suggested he would not use one but Tuesday night told the commission he would.
06:31
The only vice presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Mike Pence will take place at University of Utah at Salt Lake City.
06:26
06:17
Pence's chief of staff, Marc Short, said there is “zero risk” of the vice president pulling out of the debate over the plexiglass spat. He said Pence “will be there” because it's “too important for the American people.” “The hesitancy seems to be on other side,” he added.
06:17
Pence, who was with Trump and others last week who have since tested positive, has faced questions about whether he should be at the debate at all. The vice president has repeatedly tested negative for the virus, and his staff and doctors insist he does not need to quarantine under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
06:17
Ultimately, the debate is a chance for voters to decide whether Pence and Harris are in a position to step into the presidency at a moment's notice. It's hardly a theoretical question as the 74-year-old Trump combats the virus, and Biden, at 77, would become the oldest person to become president if he's elected.
06:16
For Harris, the debate is her highest-profile opportunity to vocalize how the Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden, would stabilise the US, especially when it comes to resolving the pandemic and addressing racial injustice. She will be able to explain her views on law enforcement, an area in which she's viewed warily by some progressives, given her past as a prosecutor.
06:16
Mike Pence-Kamala Harris debate to unfold as Donald Trump recovers from coronavirus
The debate will unfold while President Donald Trump recovers at the White House after testing positive for Covid-19 last week for the coronavirus and spending several days in the hospital, a serious setback for his campaign that adds pressure on Pence to defend the administration's handling of the pandemic.
