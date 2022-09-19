Kremlin says Ukrainian war crimes claims are a lie

The Kremlin on Monday rejected claims Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine's Kharkiv territory as a "lie."
"It is the same scenario as in Bucha. It's a lie, and of course we will defend the truth in this story," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, when asked about statements by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that Russian forces had committed war crimes in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine.
