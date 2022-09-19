Kremlin says Ukrainian war crimes claims are a lie

Kremlin says Ukrainian war crimes claims are a lie

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 19 2022, 15:22 ist
  • updated: Sep 19 2022, 15:22 ist

The Kremlin on Monday rejected claims Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine's Kharkiv territory as a "lie."

"It is the same scenario as in Bucha. It's a lie, and of course we will defend the truth in this story," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, when asked about statements by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that Russian forces had committed war crimes in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Ukraine
Russia
Kremlin
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Russia-Ukraine
World news

What's Brewing

Cinemas set to reopen doors in Kashmir after 3 decades

Cinemas set to reopen doors in Kashmir after 3 decades

UP CM Yogi Adityanath's temple built in Ayodhya

UP CM Yogi Adityanath's temple built in Ayodhya

Cheetahs from Namibia savour their first meal in India

Cheetahs from Namibia savour their first meal in India

Tradition to dictate Royal Family's wardrobe at funeral

Tradition to dictate Royal Family's wardrobe at funeral

DH Radio | B'luru suburban rail: No work in...

DH Radio | B'luru suburban rail: No work in...

Westminster Abbey: A millennium entwined with royalty

Westminster Abbey: A millennium entwined with royalty

 