Labour Party will not support Brexit deal: Corbyn

  • Oct 22 2019, 19:23pm ist
  • updated: Oct 22 2019, 19:55pm ist
British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Tuesday his opposition party would not support Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit deal or his timetable to pass the legislation for it through parliament.

"My own view is that we should vote against this bill this evening," he told parliament at the start of a debate on approving the legislation to allow Britain to leave the European Union with a deal on Oct. 31.

"My recommendation would be to vote against this bill," he added, saying the party would also oppose the so-called programme motion, which sets the timetable for passage of the legislation through the House of Commons.

