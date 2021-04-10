Magnitude 5.9 quake hits Indonesia, no tsunami

Reuters
Reuters, Jakarta,
  • Apr 10 2021, 13:32 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2021, 13:37 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 struck in the ocean 91 km (57 miles) off the southern coast of the eastern part of Indonesia's Java island, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said on Saturday.

Indonesia's geophysics agency BMKG recorded the magnitude at 6.1 and at a depth of 80 km, saying it did not have a potential to trigger a tsunami.

The EMSC had initially said the tremor had a magnitude of 6.8 and at a depth of 96 km.

Some social media users in Indonesia said the quake was felt in several cities such as Pacitan, Blitar and Malang and the resort island of Bali.

Bagyo Setiyono, a disaster official based in Malang, told Reuters by phone officials were checking for potential damage from the tremor.

Indonesia
Earthquake

