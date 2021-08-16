Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes South Sandwich Islands region: EMSC

6.5 earthquake strikes South Sandwich Islands region

  • Aug 16 2021, 18:14 ist
  • updated: Aug 16 2021, 18:14 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 struck the South Sandwich Islands region, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Monday.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km, EMSC said. 

