Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes South Sandwich Islands region: EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 struck the South Sandwich Islands region, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Monday.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km, EMSC said.
