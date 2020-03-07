99 new coronavirus cases on March 6 in mainland China

Mainland China reports 99 new confirmed cases of coronavirus on March 6

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Mar 07 2020, 07:16am ist
  • updated: Mar 07 2020, 07:16am ist
This photo taken on March 5, 2020 shows a doctor looking at a patient's CT scan at a temporary hospital set up for COVID-19 coronavirus patients in a sports stadium in Wuhan, in China's central Hubei province. Credit: Reuters Photo

Mainland China had 99 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Friday, the country's National Health Commission said on Saturday, down from 143 cases a day earlier.

That brings the total accumulated number of confirmed cases in mainland China so far to 80,651.

The death toll from the outbreak in mainland China was 3,070 as of the end of Friday, up by 28 from the previous day.

The central province of Hubei, the epicentre of the outbreak, reported 28 new deaths. In the provincial capital of Wuhan, 21 people died. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
China
Coronavirus
Hubei
Wuhan
Comments (+)
 