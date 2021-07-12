Mehul Choksi gets bail, can now return to Antigua

Mehul Choksi gets bail on medical grounds, can now return to Antigua for treatment

The court has also stayed the ongoing trial before a magistrate for his alleged illegal entry into Dominica on May 23

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 12 2021, 22:23 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2021, 22:27 ist
Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi. Credit: DH File Photo

The Dominica High Court has granted bail to fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, allowing him to travel to Antigua and Barbuda for treatment of his neurological condition, local media there reported. 

The high court has granted a consent order permitting Choksi to go to Antigua, where he has been staying as a citizen since 2018 after he left India, after depositing  Eastern Caribbean Dollars 10,000 (approximately Rs 2.75 lakh as per exchange rate) as bail money, Antigua Breaking News reported.

The court has also stayed the ongoing trial before a magistrate for his alleged illegal entry into Dominica on May 23, it said.

