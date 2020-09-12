Merck starts recruitment for Covid vaccine human trial

Merck starts recruitment for Covid-19 vaccine human trial

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 12 2020, 08:17 ist
  • updated: Sep 12 2020, 08:17 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

US drugmaker Merck & Co Inc has begun recruiting participants to its early-stage Covid-19 vaccine study, according to the government database clinicaltrials.gov.

The study is based in Belgium and aims to recruit 260 participants. The WSJ first reported the news.

For latest updates on Coronavirus outbreak, click here

Earlier this month, Chief Executive Officer Kenneth Frazier had said the company aims to start human trials on one of its Covid-19 vaccine candidates "fairly soon," with a second vaccine candidate likely to begin trials later this year.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
United States

What's Brewing

New findings on dark matter leave scientists confounded

New findings on dark matter leave scientists confounded

SpaceX's dark satellites are too bright for astronomers

SpaceX's dark satellites are too bright for astronomers

Next steps in the TikTok diplomatic dance

Next steps in the TikTok diplomatic dance

Australia ease to victory over England in first ODI

Australia ease to victory over England in first ODI

DH Toon | Rafale: 'Happy with India-specific feature?'

DH Toon | Rafale: 'Happy with India-specific feature?'

 