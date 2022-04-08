Moscow accuses Ukraine of staging Kramatorsk attack

  • Apr 08 2022, 18:34 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2022, 18:37 ist
Credit: DH Creative

Russia on Friday accused Kyiv of carrying out a deadly attack on a railway station in the city of Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine that claimed dozens of lives.

"The purpose of the Kyiv regime's attack on the railway station in Kramatorsk was to disrupt the mass exit of residents from the city in order to use them as a 'human shield' to defend the positions of Ukraine's armed forces," the defence ministry said in a statement.

The ministry claimed that the attack was carried out by Ukraine's forces from the town of Dobropillya, some 45 kilometres (27 miles) southwest of Kramatorsk.

"Tochka-U tactical missiles, the fragments of which were found near the railway station of Kramatorsk, are used only by the Ukrainian armed forces," the ministry added.

Earlier on Friday, the ministry denied it was behind the attack that killed at least 39 people, including at least four children, and said it was a "provocation" from the Ukrainian side.

Russia
Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Volodymyr Zelensky
World news

