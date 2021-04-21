Navalny's life in 'serious danger': UN experts

Navalny's life in 'serious danger', must be taken abroad, say UN experts

Navalny has been kept in harsh conditions in a high-security penal colony and 'denied access to adequate medical care'

Reuters
Reuters, Geneva,
  • Apr 21 2021, 23:06 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2021, 23:45 ist
Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. Credit: AP File Photo

UN human rights experts called on Russia on Wednesday to allow jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to be medically evacuated abroad, saying they believed his life was in "serious danger".

Navalny has been kept in harsh conditions in a high-security penal colony and "denied access to adequate medical care", conditions that may amount to torture, they said in a statement.

"We urge the Russian authorities to ensure Mr. Navalny has access to his own doctors and to allow him to be evacuated for urgent medical treatment abroad, as they did in August 2020," said the UN experts, who include those with mandates on torture and on the right to freedom of opinion.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

United Nations
Alexei Navalny

What's Brewing

This couple married four times to maximise their leave

This couple married four times to maximise their leave

Climate change altering migration of whales?

Climate change altering migration of whales?

Kenya hunts for the next deadly MERS virus in camels

Kenya hunts for the next deadly MERS virus in camels

Bengaluru crematoriums bear greater burden than bodies

Bengaluru crematoriums bear greater burden than bodies

In New York, vaccinated people get free marijuana

In New York, vaccinated people get free marijuana

 