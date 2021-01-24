Nepal PM Oli removed from ruling Communist Party

Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli removed from ruling Communist Party

On Friday, protests erupted in Nepal against Oli's move to dissolve the parliament and snap elections

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 24 2021, 20:05 ist
  • updated: Jan 24 2021, 20:21 ist

The ruling Nepal Communist Party's splinter faction led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ on Sunday expelled Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli from the party's general membership, according to media reports.

The decision was taken at the Standing Committee meeting of the faction led by former prime ministers Prachanda and Madhav Kumar Nepal after Oli failed to produce explanation to his recent moves as sought by party leadership, the Himalayan Times reported.

The Prachanda-led faction on Monday dropped a letter at the Prime Minister’s residence in Baluwatar.

Earlier, the splinter group had removed Oli as the party chair.

Oli had been accused of violating party statute by the splinter group. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

KP Sharma Oli
Nepal
Protests

What's Brewing

Art in a petri dish: Indian researcher wins int'l prize

Art in a petri dish: Indian researcher wins int'l prize

SDMC new initiative: Bring plastic waste, get food

SDMC new initiative: Bring plastic waste, get food

The arrest of Asia's 'most-wanted' drug boss

The arrest of Asia's 'most-wanted' drug boss

Dilip Chhabria: Victim of his own phenomenal ambition?

Dilip Chhabria: Victim of his own phenomenal ambition?

 