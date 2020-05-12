Nepal's coronavirus cases increases to 191; with 57 new cases: Health Ministry

57 new COVID-19 cases in Nepal; tally 157

PTI
PTI, Kathmandu,
  • May 12 2020, 16:13 ist
  • updated: May 12 2020, 16:13 ist

Nepal on Tuesday reported 57 new cases of coronavirus, the highest in a single day, taking the total infections in the country to 191, the health ministry said.

Nepal, which has entered the 50th day of its nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of deadly coronavirus, is among the nations that has the least number of cases of the deadly COVID-19 with no deaths.

"Among the infected, eight persons are from Kapilvastu district, nine from Rupandehi, 39 from Parsa, and one from Bara. All of them are males. This was the highest number of coronavirus cases reported in a day," the health ministry said in a statement.

The total number of infected people in the country has reached 191, the ministry confirmed.

Of the total cases so far, 33 patients have already been discharged after successful treatment and 158 active patients are undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country.

So far there is no death related to coronavirus in the country.

On Monday, the Nepal government said the nation reported 24 new coronavirus cases, including eight who returned from India.

Earlier, some of the confirmed coronavirus cases in Nepal were persons returning from the Tablighi Jamaat gathering in New Delhi's Nizamuddin area in March.

