New York mayor announces shutdown plan for nine neighborhoods

AFP
AFP,
  • Oct 05 2020, 05:04 ist
  • updated: Oct 05 2020, 05:04 ist
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio. Credit: AFP Photo

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday he planned to put nine neighborhoods back under tight shutdowns as Covid-19 cases rise in the city, which had largely controlled the pandemic after a catastrophic outbreak.

"Today, unfortunately, is not a day for celebration," de Blasio said, announcing he would ask to close nonessential businesses and all schools in nine neighborhoods of Brooklyn and Queens.

The proposal, which must be approved by state Governor Andrew Cuomo, marks the first major setback in the city's reopening since it was hit hard by the coronavirus in March. New York City has lost almost 24,000 people to the virus.

New York
COVID-19
Coronavirus
USA

