New Zealand PM Ardern extends nationwide Covid-19 lockdown

NZ PM Ardern extends nationwide Covid-19 lockdown

The lockdown will run until midnight on Tuesday

Reuters
Reuters, Wellington,
  • Aug 20 2021, 09:50 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2021, 14:09 ist
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Credit: AFP File Photo

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern extended New Zealand's strict nationwide coronavirus lockdown on Friday, saying the full extent of the Delta outbreak was still unknown.

The lockdown will run until midnight on Tuesday, Ardern told a news conference.

New Zealand
Jacinda Ardern
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Lockdown

