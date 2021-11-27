No cases of Omicron Covid-19 variant in US so far, says CDC

No cases of Omicron Covid variant in US so far: CDC

Reuters
  • Nov 27 2021, 09:55 ist
  • updated: Nov 27 2021, 10:26 ist
Representative picture. Credit: Reuters Photo

No cases of new Covid-19 variant detected in South Africa have been identified in the United States to date, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday.

The World Health Organization (WHO) designated the B.1.1.529 variant, dubbed Omicron, as being "of concern," the fifth variant to be classified as such.

"We expect Omicron to be identified quickly, if it emerges in the US," CDC said in a statement.

