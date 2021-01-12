Oman sultan's eldest son to succeed him under new law

Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said had announced plans for the constitutional change on Monday

Reuters
Reuters, Dubai,
  Jan 12 2021
  • updated: Jan 12 2021, 21:55 ist
Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said. Credit: Reuters Photo

Oman's Sultan Haitham will be succeeded by his eldest son Dhi Yazan, according to a new basic law published on Tuesday that creates a new position of crown prince and establishes succession from ruler to the eldest son.

Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said had announced plans for the constitutional change on Monday, a year after the death of his predecessor, Sultan Qaboos. The new basic law was published on Tuesday in the official gazette.

Sultan Qaboos fathered no children and designated no successor publicly during his 49-year reign.

Qaboos, who took power by overthrowing his father, named his cousin Haitham as his preferred successor in a sealed envelope to be opened after his death should the royal family disagree on the succession line. The family went with his choice.

The new law also retains an elected advisory Shura Council, the lower house of parliament. 

