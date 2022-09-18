Over 100 British cinemas to show queen's funeral

Over 100 British cinemas, big city screens to show Queen Elizabeth's funeral

The funeral service at Westminster Abbey and related processions across London will also be shown live on television by the BBC, ITV and Sky

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Sep 18 2022, 07:31 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2022, 08:08 ist

Queen Elizabeth's state funeral on Monday will be shown by around 125 cinemas across Britain, while parks, squares and cathedrals will also set up viewing screens for the huge ceremonial event, the government said on Saturday.

The funeral service at Westminster Abbey and related processions across London will also be shown live on television by the BBC, ITV and Sky, the culture department said in a statement.

Presidents, prime ministers and royalty from around the world are expected at the funeral of Britain's longest reigning monarch, who died on September 8 aged 96.

Also Read | Queen Elizabeth II's children guard coffin in solemn vigil

The government has declared a public holiday for the funeral and it could command a higher audience than seen for other major events from recent British history including Princess Diana's funeral in 1997, the 2012 London Olympics and royal weddings.

Admission to the cinema screenings is free with many of the screenings already at capacity, the UK Cinema Association said on Thursday.

Hundreds of thousands of people have lined up for hours this week to pay their respects at Elizabeth's coffin, which is lying in state at Westminster Hall until early on Monday.

Check out DH's latest videos

