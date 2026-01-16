Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India, US and UK issue advisories for their citizens in Israel in view of regional tensions

The Indian embassy has been constantly working on updating the database of Indian nationals and also reaching out to them to register with the embassy during the last few years.
Last Updated : 15 January 2026, 23:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 January 2026, 23:56 IST
India NewsWorld newsUSIsraelUK

Follow us on :

Follow Us